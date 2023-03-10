Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 4.9% Higher

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.64 and last traded at $103.35. 655,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,495,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.51.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average is $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,065,839.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,065,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,917,123 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

