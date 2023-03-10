Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 5.2%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.49. 431,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,082,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, China Renaissance cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 270,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Featured Articles

