Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 5.2%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.49. 431,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,082,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, China Renaissance cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.
Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.