Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Up 5.2%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 1,038,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,003,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Amarin by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

