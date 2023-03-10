Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Up 5.2%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 1,038,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,003,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.
Amarin Stock Down 6.6 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.
Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.
