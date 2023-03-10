Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading 6.3% Higher

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.74. 380,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 733,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCRB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Down 10.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $668.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Seres Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

