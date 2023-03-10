Insider Buying: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) CFO Purchases $49,551.67 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 73 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,566.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCP opened at $21.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $25.57.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
