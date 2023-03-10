First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CFO Craig L. Nix Purchases 73 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCAGet Rating) CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 73 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,566.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $642.67 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $598.01 and a 12-month high of $885.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $764.30 and a 200-day moving average of $794.66.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 89.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

