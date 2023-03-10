First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CFO Craig L. Nix Purchases 73 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 73 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,566.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $642.67 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $598.01 and a 12-month high of $885.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $764.30 and a 200-day moving average of $794.66.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 89.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

