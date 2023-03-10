Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $50,923.04 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Workday Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $181.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.67 and its 200 day moving average is $163.08. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $248.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Capital One Financial began coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

