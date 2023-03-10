Michael Hatzfeld Sells 8,416 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $60,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Superior Industries International Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:SUP opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $171.58 million, a P/E ratio of 635.00 and a beta of 3.93. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUP shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

About Superior Industries International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.