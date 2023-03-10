Michael Hatzfeld Sells 8,416 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $60,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Superior Industries International Stock Up 3.3 %
NYSE:SUP opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $171.58 million, a P/E ratio of 635.00 and a beta of 3.93. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUP shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
About Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
