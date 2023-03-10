GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CEO Sells $52,122.00 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE GMS opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $62.19.
GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.
GMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.
GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
