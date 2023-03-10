GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CEO Sells $52,122.00 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GMS Stock Performance

NYSE GMS opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $62.19.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in GMS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GMS by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 404,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,526,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

