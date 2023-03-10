Stephen K. Guillaume Sells 2,000 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,839.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Shyft Group Trading Down 1.2 %

SHYF opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $919.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.97.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Shyft Group

SHYF has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

