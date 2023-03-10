Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Flywire were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Flywire by 65.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 226.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $204,805.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $204,805.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 71,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,470. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. Flywire’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

