Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Announces Earnings Results

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

NDLS opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 6,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,734.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,021,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,756.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 131,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 224,511 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Featured Stories

