Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Purchases $56,250.00 in Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,271,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of FSP stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $210.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

FSP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

