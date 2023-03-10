Kelly J. Kennedy Sells 15,904 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 15,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $46,439.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 596,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Honest Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of HNST opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.16.

Institutional Trading of Honest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honest by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,582,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,966 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 649,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 386.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,521,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 240,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honest Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

