Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO Sells $55,953.53 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) COO R Mark Adams sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $55,953.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,643.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

R Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, R Mark Adams sold 995 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $8,457.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 108.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

