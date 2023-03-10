Campbell Soup’s (CPB) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.5 %

CPB opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Articles

