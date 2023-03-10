Manitou Gold (CVE:MTU) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Manitou Gold Inc. (CVE:MTU – Get Rating) rose 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,402,952 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,126,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Manitou Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 31.33 and a quick ratio of 30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Manitou Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manitou Gold Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral property interests located in the Gold Rock District of Northwestern Ontario and in the Goudreau-Localsh area of Northern Ontario, Canada. The company explores for gold properties. Its principal mineral assets include a 100% interest in the Kenwest property located in the Boyer Lake area; and Dryden property that holds 32 patented mining claims and 10 mining licenses of occupation covering 599 hectares; and the Goudreau property covering 22,500 hectares located in north of Wawa, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitou Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitou Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.