Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $11.62

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.62, but opened at $11.90. Valneva shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 158 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Valneva Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

About Valneva

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

