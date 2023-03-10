Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $11.62

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.62, but opened at $11.90. Valneva shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 158 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Valneva Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

