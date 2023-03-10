M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.44

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 2200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 92.2% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the second quarter worth approximately $575,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

