Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.25

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$71.25 and last traded at C$71.03, with a volume of 6178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.55.
Bombardier Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$846.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.68.
About Bombardier
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.
