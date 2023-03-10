DHT (NYSE:DHT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.10

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 627252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

DHT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of -0.15.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 8,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,923 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of DHT by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,328,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,365 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of DHT by 769.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,530,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DHT by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,682,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,354,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

