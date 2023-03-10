Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $126.12

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.12 and last traded at $124.70, with a volume of 12304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.67.
Preformed Line Products Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.75.
Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 7.34%.
About Preformed Line Products
Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.
