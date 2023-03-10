Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $18.01. 212,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,278,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

