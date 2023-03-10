ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Down 4%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.63. 32,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 183,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ATRenew by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in ATRenew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

