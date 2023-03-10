Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,202,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 228,251 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.39% of Vipshop worth $136,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 25,116,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after buying an additional 163,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vipshop by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after buying an additional 1,069,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vipshop by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,062,000 after acquiring an additional 241,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,700,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,480 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.45. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nomura raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

