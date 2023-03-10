UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $128.77 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,932,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 240,557 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Incyte worth $128,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 10.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 118.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.54.

INCY opened at $72.86 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

