UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 156,722 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,179,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,722 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.40% of Xcel Energy worth $139,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 97,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,840,000 after acquiring an additional 935,841 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 568,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.20.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.