UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.28% of Charter Communications worth $133,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

Charter Communications Trading Down 3.1 %

CHTR stock opened at $343.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $583.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $382.05 and its 200 day moving average is $368.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.