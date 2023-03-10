UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,887 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.71% of Invitation Homes worth $147,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after buying an additional 9,004,231 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,993,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,217 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.1 %

INVH opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.