UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $138.83 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,963,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,584 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.39% of Sysco worth $138,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Sysco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 90,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 18.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,288,000 after acquiring an additional 323,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

