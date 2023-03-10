UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,190,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,388 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $151,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $57.64 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.52%.

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

