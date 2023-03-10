UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,134,643 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,362,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134,643 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $148,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 816,768 shares of company stock valued at $12,504,729. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

