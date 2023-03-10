UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,774,216 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 364,716 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.49% of Las Vegas Sands worth $141,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.