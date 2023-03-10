Utah Retirement Systems Increases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Edison International were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

NYSE:EIX opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 184.38%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

