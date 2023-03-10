UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86,826 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of American International Group worth $155,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $55.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.25.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

