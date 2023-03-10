UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $155.53 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,687,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273,518 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of Capital One Financial worth $155,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:COF opened at $100.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.