Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,030 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.86% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $153,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,836,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,753,000 after buying an additional 141,902 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $655,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

NYSE MAA opened at $152.91 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.063 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 102.00%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

