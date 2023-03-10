Utah Retirement Systems Buys 200 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fortive were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

