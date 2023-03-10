Utah Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,773 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,466 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,684 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $57,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WY. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

