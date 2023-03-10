UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,630,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,457 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Li Auto worth $152,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Li Auto by 103.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $41.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LI. HSBC increased their target price on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

About Li Auto

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.