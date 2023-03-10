Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equifax were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equifax by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after buying an additional 949,408 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,392.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,245,000 after purchasing an additional 737,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equifax by 803.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,467,000 after purchasing an additional 449,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.67.

NYSE EFX opened at $197.19 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $243.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

