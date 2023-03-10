Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,290 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in HP were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,993,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,150,000 after acquiring an additional 340,999 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in HP by 0.3% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $153,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,049 shares of company stock worth $2,616,329. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

