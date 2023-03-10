Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Position Decreased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,782,000 after acquiring an additional 528,712 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,260,466,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $443,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $234.51 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

