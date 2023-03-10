CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CDW were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,508,590,000 after purchasing an additional 120,738 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after buying an additional 2,303,669 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in CDW by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,962,000 after acquiring an additional 75,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,167,000 after acquiring an additional 68,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $196.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

