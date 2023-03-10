Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $185.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.64 and a 200 day moving average of $214.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Stories

