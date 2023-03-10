Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 200 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after buying an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after buying an additional 239,186 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Shares of GPC opened at $165.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

