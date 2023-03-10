UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $161.07 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,002,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,101 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $161,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ADM opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.