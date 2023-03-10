Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 100 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 119.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,440 shares of company stock worth $1,371,963 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $160.41 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day moving average is $165.45.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

