Utah Retirement Systems Acquires New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 422,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
