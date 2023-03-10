Utah Retirement Systems Acquires New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 422,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.