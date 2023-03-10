Utah Retirement Systems Buys 800 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

